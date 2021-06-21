Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

46,054 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX - AUTO! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! 46,000KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX - AUTO! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! 46,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7417238
  2. 7417238
  3. 7417238
  4. 7417238
  5. 7417238
  6. 7417238
  7. 7417238
  8. 7417238
  9. 7417238
  10. 7417238
  11. 7417238
  12. 7417238
  13. 7417238
  14. 7417238
  15. 7417238
  16. 7417238
  17. 7417238
  18. 7417238
  19. 7417238
  20. 7417238
  21. 7417238
  22. 7417238
  23. 7417238
  24. 7417238
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417238
  • Stock #: 38132BW
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD8KE054063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38132BW
  • Mileage 46,054 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, wireless charging station, lane safety alert, driver attention, forward collision avoidance assistance, forward collision warning, blindspot collision warning, rear cross traffic collision warning, select drive mode ... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Honda CR-V Sport
 22,867 KM
$34,195 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 68,617 KM
$48,495 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 54,705 KM
$29,195 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory