2019 Kia Sportage

81,966 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

EX - AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2019 Kia Sportage

EX - AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7828509
  • Stock #: 38254W
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC2K7496309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,966 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, push button start heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, select drive mode, downhill brake control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Heated Seats
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

