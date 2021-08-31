2019 Kia Sportage

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 9 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7828509

7828509 Stock #: 38254W

38254W VIN: KNDPNCAC2K7496309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,966 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Compass Seating Heated Seats Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.