2019 Mazda CX-3

GS - AWD! HTD 1/2 LEATHER! SUNROOF! 21,000KMS!

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,345KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4456992
  • Stock #: 36334J
  • VIN: JM1DKFC76K0434773
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! Previous Daily Rental! 18" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED LEATHER TRIM SEATS, A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, TOUCHSCREEN, PWR GROUP, SPORT MODE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SCBS BRAKE SUPPORT, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PADDLE SHIFTERS

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • 6 Speed Automatic

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Directions Website Inventory

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262

