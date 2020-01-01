2019 Mazda CX-3

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! Previous Daily Rental! 18" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED LEATHER TRIM SEATS, A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, TOUCHSCREEN, PWR GROUP, SPORT MODE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SCBS BRAKE SUPPORT, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PADDLE SHIFTERS

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Parking Distance Sensors

Side Air Bags

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Compass

MP3 Player

Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Additional Features AWD

Reverse Park Assist

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.