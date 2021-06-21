Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

12,972 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT - AWD! NAV! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER! SUNROOF! 13,000KMS!

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT - AWD! NAV! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER! SUNROOF! 13,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

12,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7446455
  Stock #: 38098W
  VIN: JM3KFBDM9K0603474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,972 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, sport steering mode, distance recognition support, SBS/SBCS System, blindspot alert, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition system, rain sensing wipers, Bose Sound System .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Compass
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
