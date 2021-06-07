Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

30,290 KM

Details Description Features

$20,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - AUTO! ALLOYS! PWR GROUP!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - AUTO! ALLOYS! PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7256675
  2. 7256675
  3. 7256675
  4. 7256675
  5. 7256675
  6. 7256675
  7. 7256675
  8. 7256675
  9. 7256675
  10. 7256675
  11. 7256675
  12. 7256675
  13. 7256675
  14. 7256675
  15. 7256675
  16. 7256675
  17. 7256675
  18. 7256675
  19. 7256675
  20. 7256675
  21. 7256675
  22. 7256675
  23. 7256675
  24. 7256675
  25. 7256675
  26. 7256675
  27. 7256675
Contact Seller

$20,195

+ taxes & licensing

30,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7256675
  • Stock #: 38035W
  • VIN: JM1BPAB72K1105995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,290 KM

Vehicle Description

16" Alloys, keyless entry, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, reverse camera, pwr group, sport steering mode, audible cruise option, rear cross traffic alert, blindspot monitoring, pedal misuse alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 71,091 KM
$10,295 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA EV...
 25,347 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 49,642 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory