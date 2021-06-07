Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

28,060 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev - AWD! HYBRID! SUNROOF! HTD LEATEHR! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev - AWD! HYBRID! SUNROOF! HTD LEATEHR! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7260947
  2. 7260947
  3. 7260947
  4. 7260947
  5. 7260947
  6. 7260947
  7. 7260947
  8. 7260947
  9. 7260947
  10. 7260947
  11. 7260947
  12. 7260947
  13. 7260947
  14. 7260947
  15. 7260947
  16. 7260947
  17. 7260947
  18. 7260947
  19. 7260947
  20. 7260947
  21. 7260947
  22. 7260947
  23. 7260947
  24. 7260947
  25. 7260947
  26. 7260947
  27. 7260947
  28. 7260947
  29. 7260947
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7260947
  • Stock #: 37235WA
  • VIN: JA4J24A59KZ607474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37235WA
  • Mileage 28,060 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, lane departure warning, paddle shifters, blindspot alert, pre-collision system, Rockford Fosgate Sound .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
4x4
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 71,091 KM
$10,295 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA EV...
 25,347 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 49,642 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory