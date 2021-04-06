2019 Nissan Micra

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 8 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6826043

6826043 Stock #: 37595W

37595W VIN: 3N1CK3CP5KL219109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,868 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Hubcaps 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.