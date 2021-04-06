Menu
2019 Nissan Micra

43,868 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Micra

2019 Nissan Micra

SV - AUTO! REVERSE CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Micra

SV - AUTO! REVERSE CAM!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826043
  • Stock #: 37595W
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP5KL219109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, push button start, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Hubcaps
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

