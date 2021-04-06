Menu
2019 Nissan Micra

38,399 KM

Details Description Features

$12,195

+ tax & licensing
$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Nissan Micra

2019 Nissan Micra

S - AUTO! PWR GROUP!

2019 Nissan Micra

S - AUTO! PWR GROUP!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

38,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6826046
  • Stock #: 37594W
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8KL214552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Nissan Connect, reverse camera, pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Hubcaps
4 Speed Automatic
Rear Hatch

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

