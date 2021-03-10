Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

18,743 KM

Details Description Features

$25,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! PANOROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! PRO PILOT! + MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! PANOROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! PRO PILOT! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6737387
  2. 6737387
  3. 6737387
  4. 6737387
  5. 6737387
  6. 6737387
  7. 6737387
  8. 6737387
  9. 6737387
  10. 6737387
  11. 6737387
  12. 6737387
  13. 6737387
  14. 6737387
  15. 6737387
  16. 6737387
  17. 6737387
  18. 6737387
  19. 6737387
  20. 6737387
  21. 6737387
  22. 6737387
  23. 6737387
  24. 6737387
  25. 6737387
  26. 6737387
  27. 6737387
  28. 6737387
  29. 6737387
  30. 6737387
Contact Seller

$25,195

+ taxes & licensing

18,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6737387
  • Stock #: 37699W
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC707486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37699W
  • Mileage 18,743 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwer group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Sport Mode, steering assist, emergency brake, lane departure warning & lane departure prevention, moving object warning, cross traffic warning ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2017 Ford C-MAX - AU...
 67,297 KM
$15,195 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 66,552 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 33,817 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory