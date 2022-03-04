$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Belleville Nissan
1-866-993-5365
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Belleville Nissan
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
1-866-993-5365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,969KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8578034
- Stock #: P559
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC793168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P559
- Mileage 25,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belleville Nissan
Belleville Nissan
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5