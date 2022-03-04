Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

25,969 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Belleville Nissan

1-866-993-5365

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,969KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8578034
  • Stock #: P559
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC793168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P559
  • Mileage 25,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Belleville Nissan

2017 Dodge Journey S...
 73,428 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport T...
 26,289 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 114,591 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Email Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

1-866-993-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-993-5365

Alternate Numbers
613-962-7100
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory