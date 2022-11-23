Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

59,451 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Belleville Nissan

1-866-993-5365

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,451KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9403660
  Stock #: P604
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC817818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P604
  • Mileage 59,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

613-962-7100
