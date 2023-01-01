Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

76,975 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! PANOROOF! NAV! HTD SEATS! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! PANOROOF! NAV! HTD SEATS! REMOTE START!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 9615274
  2. 9615274
  3. 9615274
  4. 9615274
  5. 9615274
  6. 9615274
  7. 9615274
  8. 9615274
  9. 9615274
  10. 9615274
  11. 9615274
  12. 9615274
  13. 9615274
  14. 9615274
  15. 9615274
  16. 9615274
  17. 9615274
  18. 9615274
  19. 9615274
  20. 9615274
  21. 9615274
  22. 9615274
  23. 9615274
  24. 9615274
  25. 9615274
  26. 9615274
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615274
  • Stock #: 39880J
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC792663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 76,975 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,768 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 132,220 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 120,905 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory