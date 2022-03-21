$22,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2019 Nissan Sentra
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
60,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8868284
- Stock #: 38991RA
- VIN: 3N1AB7APXKY265622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 38991RA
- Mileage 60,313 KM
Vehicle Description
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5