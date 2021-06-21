Menu
2019 RAM 1500

26,239 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST - 4X4! HITCH! HEMI! FULL PWR GROUP! ONLY 26,000KMS!

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST - 4X4! HITCH! HEMI! FULL PWR GROUP! ONLY 26,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7417241
  Stock #: 38123BWA
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT8KG731262

Vehicle Details

  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38123BWA
  Mileage 26,239 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, standard box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, step bars, fog lights, heated seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, heated steering wheel, tow/haul mode, hill start assist
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

