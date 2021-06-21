Menu
2019 RAM 1500

69,103 KM

Details Description Features

$52,495

+ tax & licensing
$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel - 4X4! 8SPD AUTO! PANOROOF! NAV! 1/2 LEATHER! + MORE!

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel - 4X4! 8SPD AUTO! PANOROOF! NAV! 1/2 LEATHER! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

69,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446461
  • Stock #: 38158W
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT9KN689475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,103 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, crew cab, 5'7" box, trailer hitch, box liner, step bars, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, U-Connect, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr sliding rear window, heated steering wheel, rain sensing wipers, hill start assist, tire fill assist, Alpine Speakers .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

