2019 RAM 2500

26,657 KM

Details Description Features

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn - MEGA CAB! CUMMINS DIESEL! MUST SEE! LOADED!

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn - MEGA CAB! CUMMINS DIESEL! MUST SEE! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081861
  • Stock #: 37885W
  • VIN: 3C6UR5PL0KG529622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37885W
  • Mileage 26,657 KM

Vehicle Description

20" chromes, keyless entry, factory remote start, mega cab, 6'4" box, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, box liner, pwr step bars, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, cruise, pwr adjustable pedals, U-Connect, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr sliding rear window, forward collision warning, ParkSense, blindspot alert, pwr side step, hill start assist, wireless charging station, pwr folding side mirrors ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

