Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

66,552 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience - AWD! PANOROOF! 1/2 LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience - AWD! PANOROOF! 1/2 LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6710162
  2. 6710162
  3. 6710162
  4. 6710162
  5. 6710162
  6. 6710162
  7. 6710162
  8. 6710162
  9. 6710162
  10. 6710162
  11. 6710162
  12. 6710162
  13. 6710162
  14. 6710162
  15. 6710162
  16. 6710162
  17. 6710162
  18. 6710162
  19. 6710162
  20. 6710162
  21. 6710162
  22. 6710162
  23. 6710162
  24. 6710162
  25. 6710162
  26. 6710162
  27. 6710162
  28. 6710162
  29. 6710162
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6710162
  • Stock #: 37680W
  • VIN: JF2SKEGC0KH402946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37680W
  • Mileage 66,552 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, paddle shifters, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, stop/start engine, pwr liftgate, Subaru Starlink, blindspot alert, pre-collision system, X-Mode ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 18,572 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 25,913 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX - ...
 42,836 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory