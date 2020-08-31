Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

41,901 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

- AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2019 Subaru WRX

- AWD! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

41,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5825208
  • Stock #: 37173W
  • VIN: JF1VA1A65K9816136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,901 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, Subaru Starlink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Manual
AWD

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

