2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

37,473 KM

$21,995

$21,995
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Convenience - AWD! AUTO! REVERSE CAM! ALLOYS!

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

37,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: JF2GTAAC7K8395952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37672W
  • Mileage 37,473 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group, X-Mode, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
Rear Hatch
CVT

613-968-3339

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
