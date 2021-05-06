2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 7 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7081870

7081870 Stock #: 37923R

37923R VIN: JF2GTACC2KH205116

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 37923R

Mileage 23,779 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Exterior Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.