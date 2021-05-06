Menu
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

23,779 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring - AWD! ONLY 23,000KMS! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring - AWD! ONLY 23,000KMS! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081870
  • Stock #: 37923R
  • VIN: JF2GTACC2KH205116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37923R
  • Mileage 23,779 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, reverse camera, pwr group, X-Mode, paddle shifters, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
AWD
CVT

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
