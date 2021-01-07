Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

22,440 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE - AWD! 8PASS! NAV! SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER!

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE - AWD! 8PASS! NAV! SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6607682
  • Stock #: 37663W
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH6KS985593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,440 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, sunroof, heated leather seats, pwr seats, 3 zone a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse cmaera, park aid, full pwr group, pwr liftgate, stop/start engine, lane departure alert, pre-collision system, blindspot monitoring, descent active brake assist, snow terrain control option, rear window visors ....
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

