2019 Toyota Sienna

54,917 KM

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger - HTD LEATHER! NAV! ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! SUNROOF! + MORE

2019 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger - HTD LEATHER! NAV! ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! SUNROOF! + MORE

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

54,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6161118
  Stock #: 37278W
  VIN: 5TDXZ3DC0KS968612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,917 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, 3 zone a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, DVD, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, rear window visors, pwr sliding rear doors, pwr liftgate, JBL Sound System, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, blindspot monitor, rear cross traffic alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

