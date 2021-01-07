2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Additional Features Premium Audio AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist 8 speed automatic

