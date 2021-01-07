Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

21,380 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - 4MOTION! PANOROOF! NAV! HTD LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! LOADED!

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline - 4MOTION! PANOROOF! NAV! HTD LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6607697
  Stock #: 37689W
  VIN: 3VV4B7AX7KM105233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,380 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, tint, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, Navigation, pwr group, stop/start engine, Fender Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, blindspot alert, rear traffic alert, front assist, select terrain, brake assist, hill descent control, hill hold control .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
