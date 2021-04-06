2020 Chevrolet Bolt

+ taxes & licensing
613-968-3339
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
+ taxes & licensing
17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, push button start, heated leather seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, sport mode, Bose Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, forward collision system, front pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5