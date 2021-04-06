Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

21,444 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier - RARE FIND! TWO TONE LTHR! 380KM RANGE! FULL PWR GROUP! FREE YOURSELF FROM GAS!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier - RARE FIND! TWO TONE LTHR! 380KM RANGE! FULL PWR GROUP! FREE YOURSELF FROM GAS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6864327
  2. 6864327
  3. 6864327
  4. 6864327
  5. 6864327
  6. 6864327
  7. 6864327
  8. 6864327
  9. 6864327
  10. 6864327
  11. 6864327
  12. 6864327
  13. 6864327
  14. 6864327
  15. 6864327
  16. 6864327
  17. 6864327
  18. 6864327
  19. 6864327
  20. 6864327
  21. 6864327
  22. 6864327
  23. 6864327
  24. 6864327
  25. 6864327
  26. 6864327
  27. 6864327
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6864327
  • Stock #: 37780R
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S08L4102961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37780R
  • Mileage 21,444 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, push button start, heated leather seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, OnStar, touchscreen, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, sport mode, Bose Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, forward collision system, front pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 22,105 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Tou...
 80 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 36,198 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory