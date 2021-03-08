Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

10,862 KM

Details Description Features

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - 3 ZONE A/C! DVD! HTD LEATHER! NAV! PWR DOORS & LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - 3 ZONE A/C! DVD! HTD LEATHER! NAV! PWR DOORS & LIFTGATE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

10,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658751
  • Stock #: 37704W
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1LR185986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental! 17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, tint, heated leather seats, pwr seats, 3 zone climate, Navigation, reverse camera, touchscreen, DVD, U-Connect, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr sliding rear doors, pwr liftgate ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

