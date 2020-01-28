Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package - AUTO! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! + MUCH MORE!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package - AUTO! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! REVERSE CAM! + MUCH MORE!

Baz

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,318KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4576419
  • Stock #: 36512R
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5LU929708
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee! Previous Daily Rental! 16" ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, ECONOMY MODE, A/C, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, PARK AID, PWR GROUP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLINDSPOT ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, DRIVE MODE, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

