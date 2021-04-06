Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

5,096 KM

Details Description Features

$39,495

+ tax & licensing
$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 - 2.0L TURBO! AWD! LOADED! 5,000KMS!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate 2.0 - 2.0L TURBO! AWD! LOADED! 5,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

5,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6864312
  Stock #: 37744W
  VIN: 5NMS5CAA6LH267859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,096 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote stat, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr folding rear seats, rear window shades, leading vehicle departure alert, driver attention warning, forward safety active assist,/warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blindspot alert, heads-up display, stop/start engine, wireless charging station ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

