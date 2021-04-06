2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
613-968-3339
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
+ taxes & licensing
19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote stat, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, cooled (ventilated) seats, pwr seats, memory seat, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr folding rear seats, rear window shades, leading vehicle departure alert, driver attention warning, forward safety active assist,/warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blindspot alert, heads-up display, stop/start engine, wireless charging station ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5