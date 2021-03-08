Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

19,016 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package - AWD! PANOROOF! HTD LTHR! ALLOYS! + MORE!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package - AWD! PANOROOF! HTD LTHR! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

19,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658748
  • Stock #: 37697R
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44LU187296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental! 17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seats, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, lane safety alert, forward collision avoidcance, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, blindspot collision warning, select drive mode, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

