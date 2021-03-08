2020 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

