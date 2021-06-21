Menu
2020 Kia Forte

20,224 KM

Details Description Features

$19,795

+ tax & licensing
$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ - AUTO! SUNROOF! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! APPLE CARPLAY & MORE!

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ - AUTO! SUNROOF! FULL PWR GROUP! ALLOYS! APPLE CARPLAY & MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

20,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7530520
  • Stock #: 38212R
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD6LE203264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38212R
  • Mileage 20,224 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated seats, a/c, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, wireless charging station, lane safety, driver attention warning, SCC reaction, forward collision avoidance, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

