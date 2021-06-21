2020 Kia Forte

$19,795 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 2 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7530520

7530520 Stock #: 38212R

38212R VIN: 3KPF54AD6LE203264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38212R

Mileage 20,224 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Entry Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.