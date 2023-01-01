$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2020 Kia Rio
LX+ - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS! 19,000KMS!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
19,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9615286
- Stock #: 39892J
- VIN: 3KPA24AD1LE277517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Hubcaps, keyless entry, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, sport steering option ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
