2020 Kia Rio

19,363 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Kia Rio

2020 Kia Rio

LX+ - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS! 19,000KMS!

2020 Kia Rio

LX+ - AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! HTD SEATS! 19,000KMS!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9615286
  Stock #: 39892J
  VIN: 3KPA24AD1LE277517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39892J
  • Mileage 19,363 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, sport steering option ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
