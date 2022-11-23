$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Belleville Nissan
1-866-993-5365
2020 Mazda CX-5
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Belleville Nissan
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
1-866-993-5365
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,688KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9403663
- Stock #: 22330AA
- VIN: JM3KFBCM6L0745798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22330AA
- Mileage 34,688 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Curb Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Belleville Nissan
Belleville Nissan
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5