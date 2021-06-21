Menu
2020 Mazda CX-9

32,159 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Mazda CX-9

2020 Mazda CX-9

GS-L - AWD! 7PASS! SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

2020 Mazda CX-9

GS-L - AWD! 7PASS! SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7512504
  Stock #: 37656EWA
  VIN: JM3TCBCY4L0404318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,159 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental! 20" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated front & rear leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, sport mode, distance recognition support system, SBS/SCBS, blindspot alert, lane keep assist system, rain sensing wipers, pwr liftgate .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
