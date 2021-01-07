Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

22 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

EX - ONLY 22 KMS! 7 PASS! AWD! SUNROOF! 1/2 LEATHER! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

EX - ONLY 22 KMS! 7 PASS! AWD! SUNROOF! 1/2 LEATHER! ALLOYS! + MORE!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6607706
  2. 6607706
  3. 6607706
  4. 6607706
  5. 6607706
  6. 6607706
  7. 6607706
  8. 6607706
  9. 6607706
  10. 6607706
  11. 6607706
  12. 6607706
  13. 6607706
  14. 6607706
  15. 6607706
  16. 6607706
  17. 6607706
  18. 6607706
  19. 6607706
  20. 6607706
  21. 6607706
  22. 6607706
  23. 6607706
  24. 6607706
  25. 6607706
  26. 6607706
  27. 6607706
  28. 6607706
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6607706
  • Stock #: 37707W
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A36LZ614866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37707W
  • Mileage 22 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, sunroof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group ....... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2020 Nissan Qashqai ...
 21,089 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX - ...
 5,455 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 19,882 KM
$27,695 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory