Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

43 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

EX - 7PASS! AWD! 1/2 LEATHER! SUNROOF! 18" ALLOYS!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

EX - 7PASS! AWD! 1/2 LEATHER! SUNROOF! 18" ALLOYS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6864315
  2. 6864315
  3. 6864315
  4. 6864315
  5. 6864315
  6. 6864315
  7. 6864315
  8. 6864315
  9. 6864315
  10. 6864315
  11. 6864315
  12. 6864315
  13. 6864315
  14. 6864315
  15. 6864315
  16. 6864315
  17. 6864315
  18. 6864315
  19. 6864315
  20. 6864315
  21. 6864315
  22. 6864315
  23. 6864315
  24. 6864315
  25. 6864315
  26. 6864315
  27. 6864315
  28. 6864315
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

43KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6864315
  • Stock #: 37754W
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A36LZ614334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37754W
  • Mileage 43 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, pwr folding side mirrors, blindspot monitor .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 22,105 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Tou...
 80 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 36,198 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory