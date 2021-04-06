Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

55 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

EX - AWD! 7PASS! 1/2 LTHR! SUNROOF! 18" ALLOYS!

EX - AWD! 7PASS! 1/2 LTHR! SUNROOF! 18" ALLOYS!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

55KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 37774W
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A30LZ615060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55 KM

Vehicle Description

18" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, tint, sunroof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, blindspot monitoring, pwr folding side mirrors .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
CVT




Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

