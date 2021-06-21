Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

3,736 KM

$21,995

$21,995

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

SV - ONLY 3000KMS! ALLOYS! REVERSE CAM! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV - ONLY 3000KMS! ALLOYS! REVERSE CAM! FULL PWR GROUP! + MORE!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$21,995

3,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7417235
  • Stock #: 37823WA
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CV3LL491476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37823WA
  • Mileage 3,736 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, push button start, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, lane departure warning, blindspot warning, sonar parking aids, cross traffic alert, driver attention alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Hatch
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

