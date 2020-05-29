2020 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-993-5365
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
1-866-993-5365
+ taxes & licensing
LOOK AT THIS LOADED UP AWD SUV WITH HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND SO MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5