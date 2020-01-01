Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

14,607 KM

Details Description Features

$26,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,195

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! PANOROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! PANOROOF!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 6262881
  2. 6262881
  3. 6262881
  4. 6262881
  5. 6262881
  6. 6262881
  7. 6262881
  8. 6262881
  9. 6262881
  10. 6262881
  11. 6262881
  12. 6262881
  13. 6262881
  14. 6262881
  15. 6262881
  16. 6262881
  17. 6262881
  18. 6262881
  19. 6262881
  20. 6262881
  21. 6262881
  22. 6262881
  23. 6262881
  24. 6262881
  25. 6262881
  26. 6262881
  27. 6262881
Contact Seller

$26,195

+ taxes & licensing

14,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6262881
  • Stock #: 37484W
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4LC758290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37484W
  • Mileage 14,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental! 17" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, tint, panoramic roof, push button start, heated seats, pwr seats, economy mode, a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, full pwr group, sport mode steering option, emergency brake, lane keep assist, blindspot alert, cross traffic alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 54,592 KM
$16,195 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 27,630 KM
$25,795 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX - A...
 5,742 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory