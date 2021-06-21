Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

16,466 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

SL - AWD! PANOROOF! NAV! HEATED LEATHER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! + MUCH MORE!

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

16,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362959
  • Stock #: 38115W
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXLC731949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, roof rack, fog lights, panoramic roof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, memory seat, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, full pwr group, heated steering wheel, Bose Sound System, steering assist, sport mode, emergency brake, lane assist, blindspot alert .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

