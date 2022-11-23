Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

41,615 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Belleville Nissan

1-866-993-5365

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

1-866-993-5365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403669
  • Stock #: P602
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4LC716220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P602
  • Mileage 41,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belleville Nissan

Belleville Nissan

28 Millennium Pky, Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

