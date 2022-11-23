Menu
2020 Nissan Sentra

31,291 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus - 31,000KMS! AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! REVERSE CAM! HTD SEATS! + MORE!

2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus - 31,000KMS! AUTO! A/C! PWR GROUP! REVERSE CAM! HTD SEATS! + MORE!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

31,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9417358
  • Stock #: 39774J
  • VIN: 3N1AB8BV0LY204218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39774J
  • Mileage 31,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Hubcaps, keyless entry, push button start, heated seats, economy mode, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, forward lane departure warning, blindspot alert, speed limit sign warning, rear cross traffic alert ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
