2020 Tesla Model S

2,764 KM

Details Description Features

$124,995

+ tax & licensing
$124,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2020 Tesla Model S

2020 Tesla Model S

Long Range - AWD! ONLY 2700KMS! FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY! PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY! LEATHER! PANOROOF! NAV!

2020 Tesla Model S

Long Range - AWD! ONLY 2700KMS! FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY! PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY! LEATHER! PANOROOF! NAV!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$124,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081855
  • Stock #: 37874R
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E27LF416865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37874R
  • Mileage 2,764 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER RARE FIND! FREE YOURSELF FROM FUEL! RARE COLOUR COMBO!

21" alloys, keyless entry, panoramic roof, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, park aid, pwr group .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Navigation System
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
