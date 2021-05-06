Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

10,249 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD PRO - 4X4! V6! SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER! NAV! LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD PRO - 4X4! V6! SUNROOF! HTD LEATHER! NAV! LOADED!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 7081864
  2. 7081864
  3. 7081864
  4. 7081864
  5. 7081864
  6. 7081864
  7. 7081864
  8. 7081864
  9. 7081864
  10. 7081864
  11. 7081864
  12. 7081864
  13. 7081864
  14. 7081864
  15. 7081864
  16. 7081864
  17. 7081864
  18. 7081864
  19. 7081864
  20. 7081864
  21. 7081864
  22. 7081864
  23. 7081864
  24. 7081864
  25. 7081864
  26. 7081864
  27. 7081864
  28. 7081864
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7081864
  • Stock #: 37901W
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8LX243433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37901W
  • Mileage 10,249 KM

Vehicle Description

16" alloys, keyless entry, trailer hitch, box liner, step bars, fog lights, sunroof, push button start, heated leather seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, Navigation, reverse camera, pwr group, JBL speakers, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, blindspot alert, wireless charging station
.... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

2018 Subaru Outback ...
 126,391 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 84,653 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 46,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Alternate Numbers
1-866-594-2262
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory