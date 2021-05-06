2020 Toyota Tacoma

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 2 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7081864

7081864 Stock #: 37901W

37901W VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8LX243433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 37901W

Mileage 10,249 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Parking Distance Sensors Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.