2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - 4MOTION! HEATED LEATHER! REVERSE CAM! ONLY 14,000KMS!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
- Listing ID: 8189730
- Stock #: 38669J
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX5LM055005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,791 KM
Vehicle Description
17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, push button start, heated leatherette seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, stop/start engine, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, front assist (auto emergency braking), lane change system (side assist) ...
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!
Vehicle Features
