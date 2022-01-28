Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

14,791 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

Comfortline - 4MOTION! HEATED LEATHER! REVERSE CAM! ONLY 14,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

14,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189730
  • Stock #: 38669J
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX5LM055005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,791 KM

Vehicle Description

17" alloys, keyless entry, roof rack, fog lights, push button start, heated leatherette seats, pwr seats, dual a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, stop/start engine, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, front assist (auto emergency braking), lane change system (side assist) ...
All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock! $10 OMVIC Fee!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
AWD
8 speed automatic

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

1-866-594-2262
