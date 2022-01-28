2021 Ford Escape

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 9 , 6 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8257182

8257182 Stock #: 38729R

38729R VIN: 1FMCU9DZ9MUA56169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Stock # 38729R

Mileage 9,674 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.