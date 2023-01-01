Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

21,322 KM

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport - TURBO! AWD! 22,000KMS! HTD PWR LTHR! SUNROOF! PWR HATCH! SPOILER!

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport - TURBO! AWD! 22,000KMS! HTD PWR LTHR! SUNROOF! PWR HATCH! SPOILER!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

21,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615268
  • Stock #: 39877J
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H44MH237138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39877J
  • Mileage 21,322 KM

Vehicle Description

19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, roof rack, sunroof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Honda Link, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, driver attention monitor, stop/start engine ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-XXXX

613-968-3339

