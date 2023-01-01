$38,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-968-3339
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport - TURBO! AWD! 22,000KMS! HTD PWR LTHR! SUNROOF! PWR HATCH! SPOILER!
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9615268
- Stock #: 39877J
- VIN: 2HKRW2H44MH237138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39877J
- Mileage 21,322 KM
Vehicle Description
19" alloys, keyless entry, factory remote start, fog lights, roof rack, sunroof, push button start, heated leather trim seats, pwr seats, economy mode, dual a/c, adaptive cruise control, Honda Link, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, heated steering wheel, pwr liftgate, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, driver attention monitor, stop/start engine ..... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.