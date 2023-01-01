Menu
2021 Kia Forte

25,860 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

LX - AUTO! REVESRE CAM! APPLE CARPLAY! 25,000KMS!

2021 Kia Forte

LX - AUTO! REVESRE CAM! APPLE CARPLAY! 25,000KMS!

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786994
  • Stock #: 39868J
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD6ME266164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39868J
  • Mileage 25,860 KM

Vehicle Description

15" alloys, keyless enty, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, select drive mode, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

