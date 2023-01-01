$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2021 Kia Forte
LX - AUTO! REVESRE CAM! APPLE CARPLAY! 25,000KMS!
25,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9786994
- Stock #: 39868J
- VIN: 3KPF24AD6ME266164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39868J
- Mileage 25,860 KM
Vehicle Description
15" alloys, keyless enty, fog lights, heated seats, a/c, cruise, Bluetooth, touchscreen, reverse camera, pwr group, select drive mode, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto .... All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5