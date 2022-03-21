Menu
Account
2021 Kia Sportage

11,262 KM

$30,495

$30,495
$30,495

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX - 12,000KMS! ALLOYS! CALL FOR OPTIONS!

2021 Kia Sportage

LX - 12,000KMS! ALLOYS! CALL FOR OPTIONS!

11,262KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8953516
  Stock #: 39328J
  VIN: KNDPM3AC4M7911152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 11,262 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
