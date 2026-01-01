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ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

2021 Mazda CX-30

47,510 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14416560

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS FWD

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

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Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,510KM
VIN 3MVDMBDL9MM231082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,510 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH CERTIFIED 90 POINT INSPECTION

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2021 Mazda CX-30