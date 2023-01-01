Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

22,204 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! BLK WHEELS! PANOROOF! 22,000KMS! + MORE! PWR HTD SEATS!

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD! BLK WHEELS! PANOROOF! 22,000KMS! + MORE! PWR HTD SEATS!

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615271
  • Stock #: 39878J
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB6MC814052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 22,204 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come Certified, with a 90 Point Inspection. Over 500 Vehicles in Stock!

Vehicle Features

AWD
n/a

Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

